Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: Final Updates to the Biden Chip Controls; Peak Tough on China?; PLA and CEWC Speculation; More Trump Questions than Answers in Beijing
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:05:41
-1:05:41

Sharp China: Final Updates to the Biden Chip Controls; Peak Tough on China?; PLA and CEWC Speculation; More Trump Questions than Answers in Beijing

Bill Bishop
Dec 04, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill return from the holiday break with reactions to the latest round updates to the US export controls on semiconductors. Topics include: Why some think the updates are weaker than they should’ve been, takeaways from the past two years of chip controls, TikTok’s new hopes, and whether the U.S. has now passed the peak of tough on China policies. From there: The suspension of Admiral Miao Hua, member of the Central Military Commission and director of the Political Work Department of the PLA, reports (and denials) that Defense Minister Dong Jun is under investigation, and thoughts on the way into the CEWC after November comes and goes without a public announcement of a Politburo meeting. At the end: Trump threatens 100% tariffs over a BRICS currency that does not yet exist, Beijing continues to guess at Trump’s objectives with tariff policy, the latest on the US telecommunications hack, and good news for unfairly maligned grandmothers in the PRC.

Subscribe to Sinocism here.

Subscribe to Stratechery here.

You can listen to the podcasts in the Substack app:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Or click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

Related Readings:

No mention of November Politburo meeting; US updates chip controls; Xi on the BRI; Lai in Hawaii; Miao Hua; US-China prisoner swap -- Sinocism

CEWC; Reactions to chip controls; Studying Xi Thought on Culture -- Sinocism

Commerce Strengthens Export Controls to Restrict China’s Capability to Produce Advanced Semiconductors for Military Applications -- BIS

Biden tightens tech controls on China as clock ticks down -- WaPo

Biden’s Final Export Control Salvo Misfires by

ChinaTalk

The True Impact of Allied Export Controls on the U.S. and Chinese Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Industries -- CSIS- Greg Allen

How TikTok’s Trump Whisperer Changed Minds in Washington -- WSJ

High-ranking military official in China suspended and placed under investigation -- AP

China’s defence minister placed under investigation for corruption -- FT

China probes top officer discipline ‘violations’ -- FT

China's Top Leaders to Meet to Discuss Stimulus Plans, Economic Targets for 2025 - Bloomberg

Trump threatens 100% tariff on Brics nations if they try to replace dollar -- BBC

Faced with Trump’s Tariff Outburst, Beijing is Looking For a Way In -- WSJ

Emerging Details of Chinese Hack Leave U.S. Officials Increasingly Concerned -- N.Y. Times

China Tells Drama Creators: No More Evil Grandmothers -- Sixth Tone

To add the Sharp China feed to your preferred podcast player:

Click on the "listen on" button and you will see a dropdown with several options. Make sure you are logged into your account when you do it so you get the correct private RSS feed for subscribers. If you have not logged in for a while you can enter your email and then we will send you a login link.

The “email link” in the pulldown shown above will send you an email that also makes it easy to set it up in your preferred podcast app on your phone.

If you use the Substack app it has a built- in podcast player.

Thanks for listening.

Discussion about this podcast

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Recent Episodes
Sharp China: The Final Biden-Xi Meeting; PRC Messaging to the World; Mass Attacks and the Party Response; Trump Transition Updates
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Stabilization Measures and Export Questions; Taiwan Considers US Arms Purchase; TSMC Halts Advanced Chip Sales to China; Trump…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Questions and Expectations for Trump 2.0; Looming Trade Tensions and PRC Responses; Volatility and Intermediaries; TikTok’s…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Myriad Holes in US Chip Controls; New Reports on TSMC and Huawei; The Latest "Stimulus" News; Mixed Signals on Private Tutoring
  Bill Bishop and Andrew Sharp
Sharp China: Questions for BRICS and the NPC; PRC Nuclear Arsenal and Ambitions; Taiwan's Energy Security; Heightened Scrutiny on TSMC and…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Operation Joint Sword 2024B; The Latest on the "Stimulus"; US Presidential Election Follow-Up; Two Pandas Fly to D.C.
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Market Adventures Continue; Waiting for an NPC Meeting; EU Tariffs on PRC EVs; Taiwan National Day
  Bill Bishop