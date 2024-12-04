Sharp China: Final Updates to the Biden Chip Controls; Peak Tough on China?; PLA and CEWC Speculation; More Trump Questions than Answers in Beijing

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

On today’s show Andrew and Bill return from the holiday break with reactions to the latest round updates to the US export controls on semiconductors. Topics include: Why some think the updates are weaker than they should’ve been, takeaways from the past two years of chip controls, TikTok’s new hopes, and whether the U.S. has now passed the peak of tough on China policies. From there: The suspension of Admiral Miao Hua, member of the Central Military Commission and director of the Political Work Department of the PLA, reports (and denials) that Defense Minister Dong Jun is under investigation, and thoughts on the way into the CEWC after November comes and goes without a public announcement of a Politburo meeting. At the end: Trump threatens 100% tariffs over a BRICS currency that does not yet exist, Beijing continues to guess at Trump’s objectives with tariff policy, the latest on the US telecommunications hack, and good news for unfairly maligned grandmothers in the PRC.

No mention of November Politburo meeting; US updates chip controls; Xi on the BRI; Lai in Hawaii; Miao Hua; US-China prisoner swap -- Sinocism

CEWC; Reactions to chip controls; Studying Xi Thought on Culture -- Sinocism

Commerce Strengthens Export Controls to Restrict China’s Capability to Produce Advanced Semiconductors for Military Applications -- BIS

Biden tightens tech controls on China as clock ticks down -- WaPo

Biden’s Final Export Control Salvo Misfires by

The True Impact of Allied Export Controls on the U.S. and Chinese Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Industries -- CSIS- Greg Allen

How TikTok’s Trump Whisperer Changed Minds in Washington -- WSJ

High-ranking military official in China suspended and placed under investigation -- AP

China’s defence minister placed under investigation for corruption -- FT

China probes top officer discipline ‘violations’ -- FT

China's Top Leaders to Meet to Discuss Stimulus Plans, Economic Targets for 2025 - Bloomberg

Trump threatens 100% tariff on Brics nations if they try to replace dollar -- BBC

Faced with Trump’s Tariff Outburst, Beijing is Looking For a Way In -- WSJ

Emerging Details of Chinese Hack Leave U.S. Officials Increasingly Concerned -- N.Y. Times

China Tells Drama Creators: No More Evil Grandmothers -- Sixth Tone

