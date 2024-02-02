Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: Hong Kong Article 23; No Plenum and Another Market Setback; Trump and Taiwan; TikTok in Congress
0:00
-1:03:33
Sharp China: Hong Kong Article 23; No Plenum and Another Market Setback; Trump and Taiwan; TikTok in Congress
Bill Bishop
and
Andrew Sharp
Feb 2, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to the revival of Article 23 and thoughts on the landscape in Hong Kong as its laws continue to converge with the mainland. Then: A step back for the stock markets after last week’s stabilization efforts, another politburo meeting comes and goes without any announcement of a plenum, and a question about buying real estate in China. At the end: A listener has a question about President Trump and Taiwan, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is grilled by Senator Tom Cotton, Secretary Raimondo has concerns about EV data collection, and it’s the one-year anniversary of the spy balloon.

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

To subscribe to Sinocism and gain access to all podcast episodes as well as every issue of Sinocism from Bill Bishop, click here.

To subscribe to Stratechery Plus and receive daily writing from Ben Thompson and daily podcasts from Andrew Sharp, click here.

Related readings:

Article 23 for Hong Kong; Real estate; Economic policy; Bill Burns on China -- Sinocism 

Stock Market; China Evergrande liquidation; US-China; Another missile cadre goes down -- Sinocism 

Hong Kong unveils new security law in further repeal of liberties -- Nikkei Asia 

Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to sedition and collusion charges -- AP 

Hong Kong announces plans to ‘trawl the world for talents’ -- CNBC 

China Stocks Sink to Five-Year Low as Traders Unwind Rescue Bets -- Bloomberg 

China Politburo Avoids Setting Date for Key Economic Meeting -- Bloomberg

China Says Trump Could Abandon Taiwan If He Wins US Election -- Bloomberg 

Trump says Taiwan 'took our business away'  -- YouTube 

Senator Tom Cotton’s exchange with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew:

Cotton defends pressing TikTok CEO on ties to Chinese Communist Party -- The Hill 

TikTok Struggles to Protect U.S. Data From Its China Parent -- Wall St. Journal 

Jake Sullivan on the Future of US-China Relations -- CFR 

Raimondo Says Chinese EVs Are a National Security Risk For US, EU -- Asia Financial 

Spy Balloon Memories -- Politico EU

To add the Sharp China feed to your preferred podcast player:

Click on the "listen on" button and you will see a dropdown with several options. Make sure you are logged into your account when you do it so you get the correct private RSS feed for subscribers. If you have not logged in for a while you can enter your email and then we will send you a login link.

The “email link” in the pulldown shown above will send you an email that also makes it easy to set it up in your preferred podcast app on your phone.

If you use the Substack app it has a built- in podcast player.

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Bill Bishop
Andrew Sharp

Recent Episodes

51:24
Sharp China: Tesla’s Future in China; Chinese EVs Around the World; Moves to Stabilize the Markets; More Questions on the Red Sea
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:05:22
Sharp China: The Taiwan Status Quo; Markets and GDP Go Opposite Directions; China and the Red Sea; Cannabis; Soccer Corruption
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:06:28
Sharp China: Missiles Filled with Water, Not Fuel; Foreign Affairs Work Conference; Liu Jianchao in New York and DC; US-China Updates
 • 
Bill Bishop
1:10:16
Sharp China: Big Picture Questions for 2024; Taiwan and the Philippines and Tentative Stability; Our Favorite Memories from 2023
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:00:37
Sharp China: The Central Economic Work Conference; More Friction with the Philippines; Hawks and Doves and Kissinger
 • 
Bill Bishop
1:07:28
Sharp China Free Episode: Politico’s Rendering of a Xi ‘Purge’; Finance with Chinese Characteristics; Moody’s Works from Home; Secretary Raimondo Warns Chip Companies
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:04:45
Sharp China: The Foreign Influencer Ecosystem; Money Flowing Out of China; Xi’s Exit Strategy; A Mao YouTube Controversy
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp