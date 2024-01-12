Sharp China: Missiles Filled with Water, Not Fuel; Foreign Affairs Work Conference; Liu Jianchao in New York and DC; US-China Updates

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a note about this weekend’s elections in Taiwan before turning back to the upheaval in the PLA. Topics include: Bloomberg's reporting on a US intelligence assessment, realism on PRC capabilities, the history of PLA corruption, and recent reporting about China's nuclear ambitions. From there: Reactions to the foreign affairs work conference in late December, why Beijing sees opportunities around the world, and thoughts on Liu Jianchao's visit to the US and his future as a possible successor to Qin Gang. At the end: Xi reconnects with old friends in Iowa, balloon updates will continue forever, a listener provides more context on a December Fox News report, and a Christmas present offers a path forward for the National Zoo.

CCDI Plenum; PLA corruption; MSS, MI6 and 007; Xizang; Apple AirDrop -- Sinocism

New Minister of Defense and more signs of a PLA purge; Foreign Affairs Work Conference; Reprieve for gaming?; Jimmy Lai -- Sinocism

Taiwan’s Air Raid Alarm on Satellite Causes Pre-Election Anxiety -- Bloomberg

US Intelligence Shows Flawed China Missiles Led Xi to Purge Army -- Bloomberg

Thread by Kevin Yam 任建峰 -- X

China Quietly Rebuilds Secretive Base for Nuclear Tests -- N.Y. Times

How China’s Echo Chamber Threatens Taiwan -- Foreign Affairs

China's Power: Up for Debate 2023 PM Session -- YouTube

China's foreign minister contender seeks peace, including on Taiwan -- Nikkei Asia

To old friend in Iowa, Xi says world requires stability in China-US ties -- Reuters

U.S. intelligence officials determined the Chinese spy balloon used a U.S. internet provider to communicate -- NBC News

CCP-tied group is quietly fueling US-based climate initiatives: tax filings -- Fox News

China calls for peaceful coexistence and promises pandas on the 45th anniversary of U.S.-China ties -- Reuters

Dall-E’s rendering of a DF-4 missile fueled with water:

