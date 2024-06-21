Sinocism
Sharp China: Philippines Tensions Near a Tipping Point; PLA Corruption Crackdown; Xi’s Message to the EU; A Pentagon Propaganda Campaign
Sharp China: Philippines Tensions Near a Tipping Point; PLA Corruption Crackdown; Xi’s Message to the EU; A Pentagon Propaganda Campaign

Bill Bishop
Jun 21, 2024
2
Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the latest incident at Second Thomas Shoal, where the Chinese Coast Guard blocked an attempted resupply of the Sierra Madre in a standoff that caused damage to Philippine Naval vessels and several injuries to members of the Navy. Topics include: Another escalation in a devolving relationship, whether the U.S. will intervene, why China has ignored Vietnam’s buildup elsewhere in the Spratly Islands, and more. Then: Reports that Beijing has no preference between Biden or Trump in the upcoming U.S. election, the significance of the CMC Political Work Conference after a year of speculation about corruption throughout the PRC military, a report that Xi told EU leadership the U.S. wants China to invade Taiwan, reactions to a disturbing account of a Pentagon-backed propaganda campaign in the Philippines, and an email about Mount Everest.

