Sharp China Podcast: Open for Business (and Raiding Foreign Businesses); Xi Calls Zelenskyy; India, Pakistan and the PRC; Decoupling with an Asterisk

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with news of more raids on Western corporate intelligence firms, investors losing access to Wind Information Co., a reported uptick in foreigners facing exit bans, and the continuing conflict between business-friendly rhetoric and what Xi's security services are doing on the ground. Then: Capital flight to Singapore, various theories to explain the timing of Xi's call to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and head-scratching jargon from the Chinese readout. At the end: The dynamics between India, Pakistan and China, the US strategy with India, and a question about decoupling yields discussion of Apple, Tesla and the burgeoning EV industry in China.

We love feedback and questions for future episodes. To email the show: [email protected] You can also submit questions and feedback in the Sinocism chat.

As per our custom, this first Sharp China episode of the month is outside the paywall and free for everyone.

