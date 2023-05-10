Sharp China Podcast: US and China Dreaming of Bali; A Changing Risk Profile for Investors; Canada Expels a PRC Diplomat; Plans for Population and Youth Unemployment

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to the meeting between Qin Gang and US Ambassador Nicholas Burns, the case for sending Anthony Blinken to Beijing before John Kerry, and a few questions as both sides pine for a reset to the status quo at last fall’s G20 Summit. Then: More information on the Capvision raids as PRC state media confirms a coordinated, multi-city campaign led by the MSS, and thoughts on the risks for foreign business and investors that have become obvious over the past month. At the end: Canada-PRC relations get even messier, what the state might do about youth unemployment and birth rate concerns, and closing thoughts on “Chip War,” India and the US, and the party to celebrate the podcast’s 25th episode.

