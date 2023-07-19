Sharp China: Qin Gang Disappears; Kissinger Makes a Surprise Trip to Beijing; Chip Lobbying and Email Hacking in DC; More Worrisome Economic Data

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with the mystery surrounding foreign minister Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public since June 25th. As the foreign ministry stays silent, what might explain his retreat from public view, and how does this situation reflect on Xi Jinping and the party? Then: Henry Kissinger makes a surprise visit to Beijing, meets first with Defense Minister Li Shangfu, while John Kerry meets with Li Qiang and Wang Yi to talk common ground on climate issues. Will either of them get an audience with Xi? From there: U.S. chip firms lobby the executive branch, Chinese hackers access the emails of Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and the optics get trickier for Biden's China policy. At the end: Weak economic data for Q2 and a window into who's actually driving the changes to China's relationships with the West.

