Sharp China: US-China Messaging in Singapore; New Quality Productive Forces; Putin and a Natural Gas Impasse; 35 Years After Tiananmen Square

Show Notes: On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with PRC messaging at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, including the US responses to new Defense Minister Dong Jun, how neighboring countries perceive the divergence between PRC rhetoric and PRC actions, and takeaways from Operation Joint Sword-2024A. From there: Parsing Xi's January speech on "New Quality Productive Forces" in advance of the Third Plenum, overcapacity is becoming a political problem more than an economic debate, and a Financial Times story sheds light on the state of Russia-China negotiations surrounding the Siberia 2 pipeline. At the end: Bill remembers his time in China during the spring of 1989, thoughts on the structural forces that have suppressed memories of June 4 inside China, and lessons that the Party has internalized in the decades that followed.

Related Readings:

Xi on New Quality Productive Forces; Shangri-La Dialogue; PRC-Russia; Crackdown on "money exchange gangs" -- Sinocism

Joint Sword-2024A around Taiwan; Xi in Shandong; G7; Huawei -- Sinocism

China hits out at ‘aggressive’ Taiwan for military build-up -- Financial Times

A tale of dialogues at the Shangri-La: Getting the Chinese message across in various ways -- The Straits Times

Unleashing “new quality productive forces”: China’s strategy for technology-led growth -- Brookings -Arthur Kroeber

Thread by Michael Pettis -- X

Russia-China gas pipeline deal stalls over Beijing’s price demands -- Financial Times

Watching China in Europe—June 2024 -- German Marshall Fund

China says it will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine -- Reuters

Zelenskyy accuses China of helping Russia sabotage peace summit -- Politico

China: Closing Off Memory of Tiananmen Massacre -- Human Rights Watch

Statement From the Tiananmen Mothers on the 35th Anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre by

Keeping the Memory of June Fourth Alive -

On the 35th Anniversary of Tiananmen Square -- U.S. State Dept

Giant pandas returning to DC’s National Zoo -- Fox 5 DC

