Sharp China: Xi Skips the G-20 as the MSS Puts APEC in Question; More Fallout from the Huawei FU; Rahm Emmanuel has Takes; Apple Needs VR Help

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the news that Xi Jinping will skip this weekend’s G-20 summit in India, a Ministry of State Security warning that the United States has work to do before any Biden-Xi summit later this year, and the ongoing questions surrounding the recent MSS foray into social media and US-China directives. Then: The international media learns more about Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro, what it could mean if reports are true that SMIC -- the largest semiconductor foundry company in mainland China -- assisted Huawei in making 7 nanometer chips, and the various considerations of the Biden Administration and other US legislators as they respond to this week’s Huawei fanfare. From there: Last week’s unusually candid comments from the US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emmanuel, and a report that Apple is looking to Chinese manufacturers for help with its Vision Pro ambitions. At the end: The Wall Street Journal’s report on Chinese nationals gate-crashing at U.S. military sites, whether China’s going to have its “Lehman moment,” a recommendation for Chinese media, and a word about Caixin.

To subscribe to Sinocism and gain access to all podcast episodes as well as every issue of Sinocism from Bill Bishop, click here.

To subscribe to Stratechery Plus and receive daily writing from Ben Thompson and daily podcasts from Andrew Sharp, click here.

Note: I am testing a beta version of an automated transcription service. You can access it from the “transcript” tab here.

Related readings:

Li Qiang to G-20; MSS on US-China relations; Huawei's 5G phone; Italy and the BRI -- Sinocism

Xi’s Unexplained G-20 Snub Erodes Image as Global Statesman -- Bloomberg

China’s spy agency blasts US for ‘engagement and containment’ approach -- Financial Times

China to Its People: Spies Are Everywhere, Help Us Catch Them -- N.Y. Times

New phone sparks worry China has found a way around U.S. tech limits -- Washington Post

Huawei Teardown Reveals China Chip Breakthrough -- Bloomberg

Huawei Watchers and the Land of Magical Thinking -- Digits to Dollars

Far Ahead Mobile Phone Case, Huawei Mate 60 Pro -- TaoBao

Translation: I am Raimondo, this time I am a spokesperson for Huawei

Rahm Emanuel Takes Aim at China’s Leadership -- WSJ

Apple Hopes Chinese Suppliers Can Solve Vision Pro’s Display Challenges -- The Information

Chinese Gate-Crashers at U.S. Bases Spark Espionage Concerns -- WSJ

China’s Mortgage Relaxation Spurs Weekend Sales in Mega Cities -- Bloomberg

The Big Short Trailer (2015) -- YouTube

My Chinese Media Recipe --

China Cuts Caixin From Approved Media, Curbing Influence -- Bloomberg

I know some of you have followed me on Twitter for a long time. I am using that service much less now as it is increasingly not useful. I am spending more time on Substack Notes and am hopeful that China-related content will increase, as there are already many good China-focused Substacks, and since you subscribe to Sinocism you already have an account on the Substack platform. Here are some of my recent posts:

To add the Sharp China feed to your preferred podcast player:

Click on the "listen on" button and you will see a dropdown with several options. Make sure you are logged into your account when you do it so you get the correct private RSS feed for subscribers. If you have not logged in for a while you can enter your email and then we will send you a link login link.

The “email link” in the pulldown shown above will send you an email that also makes it easy to set it up in your preferred podcast app on your phone.

If you use the Substack app it has a built- in podcast player.

Thanks for listening.