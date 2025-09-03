Sharp China: Xi Welcomes Putin and Modi at the SCO Summit; Perspective on the India and China Buzz; World War II and a 'Memory War'

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with takeaways from the SCO Summit, including Xi's announcement of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), outreach to the global south, and the PRC's warming relationship with India as Modi's first trip to China in seven years spawns anxiety in the US, and a variety of structural tensions remain. From there: Context for Beijing's recent efforts to correct the views of World War II, including efforts to recognize China's role in defeating Japan, contested accounts of the Communist Party's contributions, and contested understandings of the Potsdam Declaration. At the end: Mexico moots tariffs of their own, the US rescinds a waiver for SK Hynix and Samsung factories in China, and a few takeaways from Nvidia's earnings call last week.

Related Readings:

SCO Summit in Tianjin; Xi proposes the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) 全球治理倡议; Xi in the media; Central Social Work Department -- Sinocism

Xi Uses Summit, Parade and History to Flaunt China’s Global Pull -- NYT

India Was the Economic Alternative to China. Trump Ended That. -- NYT

Scoop: White House believes Europe secretly undoing Ukraine war's end -- Axios

Upholding the correct view of WWII history -- People's Daily

Military parades and memory wars: China and Russia commemorate history to reimagine international order -- Brookings

Where were you in the World Anti-Fascist War? -- The Strategist

Forgotten Ally: China’s World War II, 1937-1945 -- Rana Mitter

Mexico to Raise Tariffs on Imports From China After US Push -- Bloomberg

Samsung, SK Hynix Lose US Waiver on Chip Gear for China Use -- Bloomberg

Nvidia earnings beat Wall Street’s sky-high expectations, but the stock fell because ‘there were no H20 sales to China-based customers’ -- Fortune

Why Nvidia Wants to Sell Chips to China, Answering Intel Objections, KPop Demon Hunters Conquers the World -- Sharp Tech

Live: Special coverage of China's grand gathering celebrating 80th anniversary of victory - YouTube

