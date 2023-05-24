Sharp China: The G-7 Summit and the PRC Response; Making Sense of Biden’s China Approach; $23 Trillion in Local Debt; Censorship Domestically and Abroad

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with the strong messaging that emerged from the G-7 summit in Hiroshima and the foreign ministry‘s response, including thoughts on the ongoing trend toward bifurcation and the cycle of name-calling that pervades the relationship between the US and China. Then: a listener asks about the Biden administration’s China policies: What’s been good? What’s been bad? And what happened to the FBI’s report on the spy balloon? At the end: Two new stories on China’s municipal debt problems, one comedian is arrested in China while another is banned from Weibo, and ESPN’s delays the debut of a Michael Chang documentary for reasons that remain unclear.

G-7 on China; PRC response; Biden says a thaw coming in US-China relations; Micron ban; Covid second wave -- Sinocism

