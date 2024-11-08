Sharp China: Questions and Expectations for Trump 2.0; Looming Trade Tensions and PRC Responses; Volatility and Intermediaries; TikTok’s Last Hope?

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill talk through a second Donald Trump presidency and what it might mean for US-China relations. Topics include: a note of congratulations from Xi Jinping Thursday morning, memories of the first Trump presidency, the calculus from both sides as tariffs loom, a larger toolkit of responses to trade policy for the PRC, potential intermediaries between Trump's administration and PRC leadership, and the strategic challenges and opportunities that China sees in a Trump administration. At the end: TikTok’s fate and whether Trump will save the app’s future in the United States, additional details on the Salt Typhoon telecommunications hack, and thoughts on the Biden administration's approach to the PRC, and the challenges facing any U.S. administration.

Related Readings:

Trump 2.0 and the PRC -- Sinocism

Xi congratulates Trump; Social work and stability; "Stimulus" rumors; October exports surge; TikTok; Hack of US telecoms -- Sinocism

China congratulates Trump, says it respects America's choice -- Reuters

China Learns How to Get Trump’s Ear: Through Jared Kushner -- NYT (2017)

Spotlight: Xi-Trump meeting helps achieve much friendlier tone in China-U.S. ties: experts - Xinhua (2017)

Donald Trump’s trade remedies reflect America’s troubled reality -- FT

Markets Are Underpricing the Possibility of a U.S.-China Economic War -- Foreign Policy

Chinese officials struggle to build ties with Donald Trump’s campaign -- FT

Americans Who Want to Do Business in China Need to Meet This Man -- WSJ

What Trump's win means for Ukraine, Middle East and China -- BBC

Americans, your calls and texts can be monitored by Chinese spies -- WaPo

Chinese hackers gained access to huge trove of Americans’ cell records -- Politico

China Hack Enabled Vast Spying on U.S. Officials, Likely Ensnaring Thousands of Contacts -- WSJ

Trudeau government bans TikTok from operating in Canada — but Canadians can still use it -- CBC

TikTok Sees Trump Victory As App’s Best Hope -- The Information

