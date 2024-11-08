Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: Questions and Expectations for Trump 2.0; Looming Trade Tensions and PRC Responses; Volatility and Intermediaries; TikTok’s Last Hope?
3
0:00
-1:04:43

Sharp China: Questions and Expectations for Trump 2.0; Looming Trade Tensions and PRC Responses; Volatility and Intermediaries; TikTok’s Last Hope?

Bill Bishop
Nov 08, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill talk through a second Donald Trump presidency and what it might mean for US-China relations. Topics include: a note of congratulations from Xi Jinping Thursday morning, memories of the first Trump presidency, the calculus from both sides as tariffs loom, a larger toolkit of responses to trade policy for the PRC, potential intermediaries between Trump's administration and PRC leadership, and the strategic challenges and opportunities that China sees in a Trump administration. At the end: TikTok’s fate and whether Trump will save the app’s future in the United States, additional details on the Salt Typhoon telecommunications hack, and thoughts on the Biden administration's approach to the PRC, and the challenges facing any U.S. administration.

Subscribe to Sinocism here.

Subscribe to Stratechery here.

You can listen to the podcasts in the Substack app:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Or click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

Related Readings:

Trump 2.0 and the PRC -- Sinocism 

Xi congratulates Trump; Social work and stability; "Stimulus" rumors; October exports surge; TikTok; Hack of US telecoms -- Sinocism 

China congratulates Trump, says it respects America's choice -- Reuters 

China Learns How to Get Trump’s Ear: Through Jared Kushner -- NYT (2017) 

Spotlight: Xi-Trump meeting helps achieve much friendlier tone in China-U.S. ties: experts - Xinhua (2017)

Donald Trump’s trade remedies reflect America’s troubled reality -- FT 

Markets Are Underpricing the Possibility of a U.S.-China Economic War -- Foreign Policy 

Chinese officials struggle to build ties with Donald Trump’s campaign -- FT 

Americans Who Want to Do Business in China Need to Meet This Man -- WSJ 

What Trump's win means for Ukraine, Middle East and China -- BBC 

Americans, your calls and texts can be monitored by Chinese spies -- WaPo 

Chinese hackers gained access to huge trove of Americans’ cell records -- Politico 

China Hack Enabled Vast Spying on U.S. Officials, Likely Ensnaring Thousands of Contacts -- WSJ

Trudeau government bans TikTok from operating in Canada — but Canadians can still use it -- CBC

TikTok Sees Trump Victory As App’s Best Hope -- The Information 

To add the Sharp China feed to your preferred podcast player:

Click on the "listen on" button and you will see a dropdown with several options. Make sure you are logged into your account when you do it so you get the correct private RSS feed for subscribers. If you have not logged in for a while you can enter your email and then we will send you a login link.

The “email link” in the pulldown shown above will send you an email that also makes it easy to set it up in your preferred podcast app on your phone.

If you use the Substack app it has a built- in podcast player.

Thanks for listening.

Discussion about this podcast

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Recent Episodes
Sharp China: Myriad Holes in US Chip Controls; New Reports on TSMC and Huawei; The Latest "Stimulus" News; Mixed Signals on Private Tutoring
  Bill Bishop and Andrew Sharp
Sharp China: Questions for BRICS and the NPC; PRC Nuclear Arsenal and Ambitions; Taiwan's Energy Security; Heightened Scrutiny on TSMC and…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Operation Joint Sword 2024B; The Latest on the "Stimulus"; US Presidential Election Follow-Up; Two Pandas Fly to D.C.
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Market Adventures Continue; Waiting for an NPC Meeting; EU Tariffs on PRC EVs; Taiwan National Day
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Animal Spirits and Xi Bull Market 2.0; Plans for the Property Sector; US-China Updates; Xi and the Succession Question
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Unpacking the New Stimulus Measures; A Top Economist Disappears; US Moves on Connected Vehicles; The Future of China Policy for…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Retirement Age Reforms; A Sabina Shoal Win for the PRC and Questions for the US; Chip Companies in DC; Japan and TikTok
  Bill Bishop