Sharp China: TikTok in the Clear; Taiwan Questions and Soybean Angst; The K Visa Goes Live; Jensen Huang on China Hawks

Show Notes:

On today’s Andrew and Bill begin with President Trump’s executive order authorizing a proposal for a TikTok divestiture from ByteDance. Topics include: Why the proposed deal would be a win for ByteDance, China and the Trump administration, security concerns that haven’t necessarily been addressed, and signals that opposition to the deal across D.C. is likely to be muted. Then: A report that the PRC will seek a shift on U.S. Taiwan policy in the course of trade talks, Secretary Bessent floats potential counter-measures for the U.S., and soybean farmers continue to twist in the wind. At the end: Thoughts on the PRC’s new K Visa program to attract foreign tech talent, dates for the fourth plenum, a very interesting rumor about Xi and a revival of the Central Advisory Commission, reactions to a Jensen Huang podcast appearance last week, and BIS closes a big export control loophole.

Related Readings:

Liu Haixing replaces Liu Jianchao; New leaders for Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jiangsu; Maritime law revisions target US actions; October Holiday -- Sinocism

September Politburo meeting; Fourth Plenum dates; US expands Entity listings; US TikTok deal -- Sinocism

Trump’s TikTok deal still worries GOP China hawks — but here’s why they’ll go along -- NY Post

Chairman Moolenaar Releases Statement on TikTok Deal -- The Select Committee on the CCP

Xi Is Chasing Huge Concession From Trump: Opposing Taiwan Independence -- WSJ

Bessent says aircraft engines, chemicals could be leverage in US-China talks -- Reuters

Russia is helping prepare China to attack Taiwan, documents suggest -- WaPo

China’s new K visa beckons foreign tech talent as US hikes H-1B fee -- Reuters

China Goes on Offense -- Foreign Affairs

NVIDIA: OpenAI, Future of Compute, and the American Dream | BG2 w/ Bill Gurley and Brad Gerstner -- YouTube

‘More Hawkish Than When I Arrived’: A View From Inside China -- WSJ

US tightens export controls on Chinese companies -- FT

Central Advisory Commission - Wikipedia

