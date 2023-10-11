Xi-Biden Momentum; Calls to Condemn Hamas; The Chip Lobby Fights the Export Controls; Apple and Kyrie Irving

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a meeting between Xi Jinping and a congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the latest indication that Xi and the PRC are working toward a trip to APEC in November and a likely meeting with President Biden. From there: Reports of updates to the semiconductor export controls in advance of a Xi visit, Senator Schumer asks Xi and Wang Yi for a swift condemnation of Hamas terror attacks, and whether PRC messaging in the Middle East will deviate from the playbook we saw Russia and Ukraine. Then: The introduction of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, an analyst's look at the evolution of semiconductor export controls, and why Nvidia reportedly sought to have the aforementioned analyst "sidelined" as policymakers continue to calibrate new restrictions for U.S. exports. At the end: Tim Cook's takes on manufacturing expertise in China, a competing theory as to how that expertise was honed, and Kyrie Irving becomes a global ambassador for ANTA apparel.

To subscribe to Sinocism and gain access to all podcast episodes as well as every issue of Sinocism from Bill Bishop, click here.

To subscribe to Stratechery Plus and receive daily writing from Ben Thompson and daily podcasts from Andrew Sharp, click here.

Related readings:

BRI white paper; More stimulus talk; Country Garden; Improving legal environment for private business; Huawei -- Sinocism

Xi Jinping Thought on Culture 习近平文化思想; Xi meets Schumer; Semiconductor controls; Disappointing holiday data; Xizang -- Sinocism

China, US need not go head to head, President Xi Jinping tells senators, in strongest sign he may head to Apec summit -- SCMP

Thucydides Trap -- Wikipedia

U.S., China Both Try to Gain Upper Hand Ahead of Biden-Xi Summit -- WSJ

US senators seek Xi’s help to pressure Iran on Middle East conflict -- Financial Times

Xi Focus: Xi Jinping Thought on Culture highlighted at key meeting -- Xinhua

In Chip Race, China Gives Huawei the Steering Wheel: Huawei’s New Smartphone and the Future of Semiconductor Export Controls -- Gregory C. Allen

An Interview with Gregory C. Allen About China’s Chip Ban Response -- Stratechery

How the Big Chip Makers Are Pushing Back on Biden’s China Agenda -- N.Y. Times

Apple’s Latest China Challenge: A Crackdown That Could Shrink Its App Store -- WSJ

Post by S.L. Kanthan -- X

Post by Jonathan P. Sine -- X

How Apple tied its fortunes to China -- Financial Times

Kyrie Irving Is Now an Exec at Chinese Firm Tied to Human Rights Abuses -- Rolling Stone

Post by Kyrie Irving - X

To add the Sharp China feed to your preferred podcast player:

Click on the "listen on" button and you will see a dropdown with several options. Make sure you are logged into your account when you do it so you get the correct private RSS feed for subscribers. If you have not logged in for a while you can enter your email and then we will send you a login link.

The “email link” in the pulldown shown above will send you an email that also makes it easy to set it up in your preferred podcast app on your phone.

If you use the Substack app it has a built- in podcast player.

Thanks for listening.