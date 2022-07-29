Sinocism

Weekly Open Thread 2022 #26: Pelosi and Taiwan; Xi-Biden call; Beidaihe vacationHappy Friday! Remember that the newsletter is off for the Beidaihe vacation, unless something significant happens. One significant thing that ma…
Bill Bishop
Vacation notice: I am going to my version of Beidaihe starting next week, though actually a staycation, as not much happens in the PRC in the first two…
Bill Bishop
10
1
By China Media Project there was a clear downturn in the number of reports in the Chinese Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper mentioning…
Bill Bishop
3
Summary of today’s Essential Eight: 20th Party Congress study workshop for the provincial and ministerial officials - As I suggested he might in the…
Bill Bishop
10
2
Summary of today’s Essential Eight: Taiwan - No updates on whether or not Pelosi is going, more warnings from the PRC side but nothing surprising yet…
Bill Bishop
9
2
Summary of today’s Essential Eight: Taiwan and Pelosi - The US House starts its summer recess after the last vote this Friday. So far there are no…
Bill Bishop
13
2
Weekly Open Thread 2022 #25: Should Pelosi visit Taiwan? What happens at Beidaihe?Happy Friday from swampy DC! Some starter questions from me but as always feel free to discuss what you would like: Should Nancy Pelosi visit Ta…
Bill Bishop
21
80
Summary of today’s Essential Eight: Pelosi and a possible Taiwan trip - There have been rumors going around that before her planned April trip warnings…
Bill Bishop
10
9
In remarks this afternoon President Biden said that he may be talking to Xi Jinping in the “next ten days”. In response to a question about the reported…
Bill Bishop
10
1
Summary of today’s essential eight: August Taiwan crisis? - The Financial Times reports that Speaker of the US House of Representatives is now planning…
Bill Bishop
11
1
Outbreaks - 10 different Omicron subvariants have been detected in the PRC, the situation in Lanzhou does not seem to be improving and both Tianjin and…
Bill Bishop
12
Happy Friday, I have a couple of suggested topics but as always feel free to discuss what you would like: The Q2GDP data is out, +0.4% growth in real…
Bill Bishop
162
21
