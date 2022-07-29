Sinocism
Weekly Open Thread 2022 #26: Pelosi and Taiwan; Xi-Biden call; Beidaihe vacation
Happy Friday! Remember that the newsletter is off for the Beidaihe vacation, unless something significant happens. One significant thing that ma…
Bill Bishop
1 hr ago
Xi-Biden call; Politburo meeting; Taiwan; Chip corruption
Vacation notice: I am going to my version of Beidaihe starting next week, though actually a staycation, as not much happens in the PRC in the first two…
Bill Bishop
17 hr ago
10
1
China’s Political Discourse June 2022: Cave Dialogues and Potshots Against the Premier
By China Media Project there was a clear downturn in the number of reports in the Chinese Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper mentioning…
Bill Bishop
Jul 28
3
Workshop sets tone for 20th Party Congress; Biden-Xi call Thursday; Taiwan
Summary of today’s Essential Eight: 20th Party Congress study workshop for the provincial and ministerial officials - As I suggested he might in the…
Bill Bishop
Jul 27
10
2
Taiwan; Xi meets Indonesia President; Research on pandemic origins; Heat wave and 三伏天
Summary of today’s Essential Eight: Taiwan - No updates on whether or not Pelosi is going, more warnings from the PRC side but nothing surprising yet…
Bill Bishop
Jul 26
9
2
Taiwan and Pelosi; Vaccinations; Real estate bailout; Xi Thought on Diplomacy
Summary of today’s Essential Eight: Taiwan and Pelosi - The US House starts its summer recess after the last vote this Friday. So far there are no…
Bill Bishop
Jul 25
13
2
Weekly Open Thread 2022 #25: Should Pelosi visit Taiwan? What happens at Beidaihe?
Happy Friday from swampy DC! Some starter questions from me but as always feel free to discuss what you would like: Should Nancy Pelosi visit Ta…
Bill Bishop
Jul 22
21
80
Pelosi and Taiwan; Outbreak; Didi decision; Xi and civilization
Summary of today’s Essential Eight: Pelosi and a possible Taiwan trip - There have been rumors going around that before her planned April trip warnings…
Bill Bishop
Jul 21
10
9
Biden and Xi to talk soon; Taiwan; SMIC and BIS
In remarks this afternoon President Biden said that he may be talking to Xi Jinping in the “next ten days”. In response to a question about the reported…
Bill Bishop
Jul 20
10
1
Pelosi to Taiwan; Mortgage mess; 4.8% 2022 GDP growth?; Food crisis fight; EU-PRC
Summary of today’s essential eight: August Taiwan crisis? - The Financial Times reports that Speaker of the US House of Representatives is now planning…
Bill Bishop
Jul 19
11
1
Outbreaks; Mortgage strikes; Fund flows; Chips; EU-PRC
Outbreaks - 10 different Omicron subvariants have been detected in the PRC, the situation in Lanzhou does not seem to be improving and both Tianjin and…
Bill Bishop
Jul 18
12
Weekly Open Thread 2022 #24: GDP, Xi in Xinjiang; Xi on the study of Chinese civilization
Happy Friday, I have a couple of suggested topics but as always feel free to discuss what you would like: The Q2GDP data is out, +0.4% growth in real…
Bill Bishop
Jul 15
162
21
