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"Beidaihe Break" is over; Jiang Zemin's 100th; RIP Zhu Rongji; US-China; July economic data; New Qiushi
Former Premier Zhu Rongji died on August 11 at the age of 98. His memorial service will be on August 18. Zhu has not been politically relevant for many…
Aug 16
•
Bill Bishop
57
3
Advantage Does Not Equal Victory | Sinification: July 2026
US-China & Global Order | Europe | Chinese Economy & Going Out | Middle East | South China Sea | Neighbourhood Diplomacy | Regional Relations | AI …
Aug 3
•
Jacob Mardell
,
James Farquharson
, and
Thomas des Garets Geddes
49
7
Politburo study session; Regulation on Exit and Entry Administration; US-China; AI; Scarborough Shoal/Huangyan Dao
I thought I would be on vacation already but there too many interesting things over the last few days to not do one more newsletter before heading off…
Aug 3
•
Bill Bishop
10
2
July 2026
July 2026 Politburo meeting; Fifth Plenum set for October; Signals of marginal, incremental policy support
The Politburo held its July meeting today. Some of the highlights: Fifth Plenum scheduled for October, agenda is “to study major issues concerning the…
Jul 30
•
Bill Bishop
89
3
3
A Memory-Maker Makes History; New Robot Rules; The Open Weights Debate Rages; End of July News and Notes
Show Notes:
Jul 30
•
Bill Bishop
53
3
1:00:05
RMB and global imbalances; PRC missiles to Iran?; National Plan for Addressing Climate Change; Commercial space industry
We are still waiting for the July Politburo meeting. Gita Gopinath, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas and Hélène Rey - two former IMF chief economists and the…
Jul 29
•
Bill Bishop
11
Xi meets Slovak president; “Excess capacity” or “Overcapacity”? ; CXMT IPO; Overseas Chinese affairs conference; Li Qiang in Tangshan; Chips…
In this issue: Xi meets Slovak president “Excess capacity” or “Overcapacity”? CXMT IPO the day after Xinhua’s mid-year review of the Chinese economy Li…
Jul 28
•
Bill Bishop
10
CXMT IPO; Taxing offshore assets; Fang Xinghai; US-China; AI; Lula supports China-Mercosur deal
The July Politburo meeting should happen this week, and should include as part of its agenda “analyzing and studying the current economic situation, and…
Jul 27
•
Bill Bishop
11
Another CSRC meeting; DeepSeek CEO comments; SAMR warns about "externalization of involution 内卷外化"; US-China; Strengthening social work
President Trump confirmed that Xi will visit the US on September 24. That is not a surprise, the Rubio-Wang meeting readouts were clear they were…
Jul 23
•
Bill Bishop
10
Wang Huning tours Tibet; US government officials go after Moonshot; Wang Yi-Rubio meeting; PRC-Philippines; H1 fiscal revenue and…
The head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Treasury Secretary and a senior State Department official all tweeted similar…
Jul 22
•
Bill Bishop
92
2
4
Stock market rescue progress; "Open" AI with Chinese characteristics?; PRC-Philippines trade accusations as Wang Yi arrives for ASEAN…
“Strengthening the guidance of capital-market expectations” likely means more positive talk about market prospects, and “further institutionalizing…
Jul 21
•
Bill Bishop
100
5
Sharp China: Kimi Madness; Xi's AI Vision and US Questions; Trump's Election Data Claims; The Connected Vehicle Security Act
Show Notes:
Jul 21
•
Bill Bishop
35
3
50:04
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